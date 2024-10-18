Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

Eric Hansen and Tyler James of make prop bets and predictions ahead of a road game for No. 12 Notre Dame (5-1) vs. Georgia Tech (5-2) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN.
• Over/Under 140.5 rushing yards for Georgia Tech
• Will Notre Dame intercept a pass?
• Over/Under 11.5 carries for ND RB Jeremiyah Love
• Which team will convert more fourth downs?
• Will Notre Dame attempt a field goal?
Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports
Pictured: Jeremiyah Love