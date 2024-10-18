Advertisement
Published Oct 18, 2024
Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech
Inside ND Sports
Staff
Eric Hansen and Tyler James of make prop bets and predictions ahead of a road game for No. 12 Notre Dame (5-1) vs. Georgia Tech (5-2) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN.

Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their Place Your Bets votes on The Insider Lounge for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for the Georgia Tech game is open here.

• Over/Under 140.5 rushing yards for Georgia Tech

• Will Notre Dame intercept a pass?

• Over/Under 11.5 carries for ND RB Jeremiyah Love

• Which team will convert more fourth downs?

• Will Notre Dame attempt a field goal?

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Jeremiyah Love

