Published Nov 8, 2024
Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame vs. Florida State
Inside ND Sports
Staff
Eric Hansen and Tyler James of Inside ND Sports make prop bets and predictions ahead of CFP No. 10 Notre Dame (7-1) vs. Florida State (1-8) on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST on NBC in Notre Dame Stadium.

Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their Place Your Bets votes on The Insider Lounge for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for the Florida State game is open here.

• Over/Under 47.0 completion percentage for Florida State

• Over/Under 204.5 rushing yards for Notre Dame

• Higher number: Florida State punts or Notre Dame touchdowns?

• Over/Under 3.5 sacks for Notre Dame’s defense

• Over/Under 44.5 receiving yards for ND WR Jordan Faison

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Jordan Faison


