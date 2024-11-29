Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame football vs. USC

Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of CFP No. 5 Notre Dame (10-1) vs. USC (6-5) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST on CBS in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their Place Your Bets votes on The Insider Lounge for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for the USC game is open here.
• Over/Under 90.5 rushing yards for ND RB Jeremiyah Love
• Who will lead Notre Dame in receptions? *Tiebreaker: most receiving yards.
• Will Notre Dame’s defense force a turnover?
• Over/Under 45.0 net punting average for USC?
• Over/Under 215.5 passing yards for USC QB Jayden Maiava
Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.
Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports
Pictured: Jeremiyah Love