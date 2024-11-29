Published Nov 29, 2024
Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame football vs. USC
Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of CFP No. 5 Notre Dame (10-1) vs. USC (6-5) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST on CBS in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their Place Your Bets votes on The Insider Lounge for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for the USC game is open here.

• Over/Under 90.5 rushing yards for ND RB Jeremiyah Love

• Who will lead Notre Dame in receptions? *Tiebreaker: most receiving yards.

• Will Notre Dame’s defense force a turnover?

• Over/Under 45.0 net punting average for USC?

• Over/Under 215.5 passing yards for USC QB Jayden Maiava

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Jeremiyah Love

