Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of No. 7 Notre Dame's road game at No. 20 Texas A&M on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their Place Your Bets votes on The Insider Lounge for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for the Texas A&M game is open here.

• Over/Under 1.5 touchdowns responsible for by Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard

• Over/Under 32.5 rushing attempts for Notre Dame’s offense

• Which team will have more first downs?

• Over/Under 3.5 sacks by Texas A&M’s defense

• Over/Under 230.5 passing yards for Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Troy Taormina-USA Today Sports

Pictured: Conner Weigman