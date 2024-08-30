Place Your Bets: Prop bets and predictions for Notre Dame at Texas A&M
Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of No. 7 Notre Dame's road game at No. 20 Texas A&M on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ABC.
Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their Place Your Bets votes on The Insider Lounge for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for the Texas A&M game is open here.
• Over/Under 1.5 touchdowns responsible for by Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard
• Over/Under 32.5 rushing attempts for Notre Dame’s offense
• Which team will have more first downs?
• Over/Under 3.5 sacks by Texas A&M’s defense
• Over/Under 230.5 passing yards for Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman
Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.
Thumbnail photo credit: Troy Taormina-USA Today Sports
Pictured: Conner Weigman