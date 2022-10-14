Tyler James and Eric Hansen preview Saturday's game between Notre Dame (3-2) and Stanford (1-4) in Notre Dame Stadium (7:30 p.m. EDT on NBC) with a series of prop bets and final score predictions.

We want to see if you can do better than them this season, so we're inviting Inside ND Sports subscribers to submit their predictions on The Insider Lounge.

• Over/Under 3.5 sacks for Notre Dame’s defense

• Who will lead Notre Dame in carries?

• Over/Under 222.5 passing yards for Stanford QB Tanner McKee

• Will ND score more touchdowns in the red zone than field goals?

• Over/Under 46.5 yards per punt for ND’s Jon Sot

Homepage thumbnail image: Tanner McKee (left), AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez; Logan Diggs (right), AP Photo/Tyler Tate