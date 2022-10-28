Tyler James and Eric Hansen preview Saturday's game between Notre Dame (4-3) and No. 16 Syracuse (6-1) in the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., (12 p.m. EDT on ABC) with a series of prop bets and final score predictions.

We want to see if you can do better than them this season, so we're inviting Inside ND Sports subscribers to submit their predictions on The Insider Lounge.

• Over/Under 125.5 offensive yards for Syracuse RB Sean Tucker

• Over/Under 2.5 sacks for Notre Dame’s defense

• More passing attempts: Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader or ND QB Drew Pyne?

• Over/Under 4.5 receptions for ND WR Lorenzo Styles

• Over/Under 9.5 penalties for Syracuse

