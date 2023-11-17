Eric Hansen and Tyler James of Inside ND Sports make prop bets and predictions ahead of Saturday's home game for No. 19 Notre Dame (7-3) against Wake Forest (4-6) in Notre Dame Stadium (3:30 p.m. EST on NBC).

Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their votes prop bet predictions all season long for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for ND-Wake Forest is open here.

• Over/Under 2.5 touchdown passes for ND quarterback Sam Hartman

• Over/Under 99.5 rushing yards for ND running back Audric Estimé

• Will someone other than safety Xavier Watts intercept a pass for ND?

• Over/Under 3.5 sacks for Notre Dame’s defense

• Over/Under 6.5 punt return yards for Notre Dame

