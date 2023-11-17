Place Your Bets: Notre Dame football vs. Wake Forest prop bets, predictions
Eric Hansen and Tyler James of Inside ND Sports make prop bets and predictions ahead of Saturday's home game for No. 19 Notre Dame (7-3) against Wake Forest (4-6) in Notre Dame Stadium (3:30 p.m. EST on NBC).
Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their votes prop bet predictions all season long for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for ND-Wake Forest is open here.
• Over/Under 2.5 touchdown passes for ND quarterback Sam Hartman
• Over/Under 99.5 rushing yards for ND running back Audric Estimé
• Will someone other than safety Xavier Watts intercept a pass for ND?
• Over/Under 3.5 sacks for Notre Dame’s defense
• Over/Under 6.5 punt return yards for Notre Dame
Thumbail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports
Pictured: Audric Estimé (7)