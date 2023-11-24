Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of Saturday's road game for AP No. 17 Notre Dame (8-3) against Stanford (3-8) in Palo Alto, Calif. (7 p.m. EST on Pac-12 Network).

Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their votes prop bet predictions all season long for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for ND-Stanford is open here.

• Over/Under 49.5 receiving yards for ND WR Rico Flores Jr.

• Over/Under 4.5 pass attempts for ND QB Steve Angeli

• Will Notre Dame score more rushing or passing touchdowns?

• Over/Under 53.5 receiving yards for Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor

• Over/Under 6.5 Stanford punts

Thumbail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Steve Angeli attempts to throw past Wake Forest DB Rushaun Tongue