Place Your Bets: Notre Dame football vs. Pitt prop bets, predictions

Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of Saturday's home game for No. 14 Notre Dame (6-2) against Pittsburgh (2-5) in Notre Dame Stadium (3:30 p.m. EDT on NBC).

Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their votes prop bet predictions all season long for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for ND-Pitt is open here.

On this week's list:

• Over/Under 325.5 offensive yards for Notre Dame

• Will ND score more rushing touchdowns or passing touchdowns?

• Over/Under 7.5 wide receiver catches for Notre Dame

• More rushing yards: Pitt RB C’Bo Flemister or ND RB Jeremiyah Love

• Over/Under 16.5 first downs for Pitt

