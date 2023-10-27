Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of Saturday's home game for No. 14 Notre Dame (6-2) against Pittsburgh (2-5) in Notre Dame Stadium (3:30 p.m. EDT on NBC).

On this week's list:

• Over/Under 325.5 offensive yards for Notre Dame

• Will ND score more rushing touchdowns or passing touchdowns?

• Over/Under 7.5 wide receiver catches for Notre Dame

• More rushing yards: Pitt RB C’Bo Flemister or ND RB Jeremiyah Love

• Over/Under 16.5 first downs for Pitt

Thumbail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Jeremiyah Love