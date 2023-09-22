Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of Saturday's home game for No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0) against No. 6 Ohio State (3-0) in Notre Dame Stadium (7:30 p.m. EDT on NBC).

Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their votes prop bet predictions all season long for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for ND-OSU is open here.

On this week's list:

• Over/Under 95.5 rushing yards for ND RB Audric Estimé

• More sacks: Notre Dame or Ohio State?

• Over/Under 85.5 receiving yards for OSU WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

• Which team will have the longest play from scrimmage?

• Over/Under 2.5 passing touchdowns for ND QB Sam Hartman

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Sam Hartman (10)