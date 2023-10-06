Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of Saturday's road game for No. 10 Notre Dame (5-1) at No. 25 Louisville (5-0) in L&N Stadium (7:30 p.m. EDT on ABC).

Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their votes prop bet predictions all season long for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for ND-Louisville is open here.

On this week's list:

• Over/Under 5.5 tackles for ND DT Howard Cross III

• More receptions for ND: WR Jayden Thomas or WR Jaden Greathouse

• Over/Under 60.5 rushing yards for Louisville RB Jawhar Jordan

• More offensive touches for ND: RB Gi’Bran Payne or RB Jadarian Price

• Over/Under 1.5 interceptions thrown by Louisville QB Jack Plummer

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND SportsPictured: Gi'Bran Payne