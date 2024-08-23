Embed content not available

Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets ahead of Notre Dame's 2024 football season. These predictions are strictly for the 12 regular season games.

Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their Place Your Bets votes on The Insider Lounge for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for these regular season prop bets is open here.

The 10 prop bets:

• Over/Under 27.5 passing touchdowns for QB Riley Leonard

• Over/Under 1,149.5 yards of total offense for RB Jeremiyah Love

• Who will lead Notre Dame in receptions?

• Over/Under 650.5 rushing yards for RB Jadarian Price

• Over/Under 1.5 starting left tackles for Notre Dame

• Who will lead Notre Dame in tackles?

• Over/Under 3.5 sacks for NT Howard Cross III

• Over/Under 5.5 interceptions for S Xavier Watts

• Will Notre Dame return a kickoff for a touchdown?

• Over/Under 3.5 missed field goals by K Mitch Jeter

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Jeremiyah Love