Tyler James and Eric Hansen make prop bets and predictions ahead of Saturday's game between No. 20 Notre Dame (6-3) and Navy (3-6) in Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium (12 p.m. EST on ABC).

We want to see if you can do better than them this season, so we're inviting Inside ND Sports subscribers to submit their predictions on The Insider Lounge.

• Who will lead Notre Dame in rushing attempts?

• Higher number: Notre Dame WR receptions or Navy completions?

• Over/Under 185.5 rushing yards for Navy

• Higher number: Notre Dame touchdowns or Navy punts?

• Who will lead Notre Dame in tackles?

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Homepage thumbnail image: Audric Estimé (left), Jeff Douglas/Inside ND Sports; Riley Riethman (right), William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal/USA TODAY Network