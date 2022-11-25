Tyler James and Eric Hansen make prop bets and predictions ahead of Saturday's game between No. 15 Notre Dame (8-3) and No. 6 USC (10-1) in Los Angeles (7:30 p.m. EST on ABC).

We want to see if you can do better than them this season, so we're inviting Inside ND Sports subscribers to submit their predictions on The Insider Lounge.

• Over/Under 305.5 passing yards for USC QB Caleb Williams

• Will ND intercept a pass?

• Over/Under 43% third-down conversion rate for ND’s offense

• More catches: ND TE Michael Mayer or USC WR Jordan Addison?

• Over/Under 90.5 rushing yards for ND RB Logan Diggs

Homepage thumbnail image: Jordan Addison (left), AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill; Michael Mayer (right), Jeff Douglas/Inside ND Sports