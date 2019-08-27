The summer was a wild one for Buford (Ga.) Lanier outside linebacker Phillip Webb.

The nation's No. 33 prospect and No. 4 OLB recruit participated at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in his hometown of Atlanta, spent several days in Dallas for The Opening, and was was a key focus by local media for interviews to preview the 2019 football season.

"I haven’t let it get to my head," Webb said about all of the attention. "The summer was really busy for me and now I’m back into the school routine. It’s pretty cool. I’m just trying to enjoy my senior year and finish it out the right way.”

Webb is one of the top uncommitted prospects left on the board in the 2020 class. This fall will be a bit of a balancing act for Webb.

"It’s tough because you have to put in time and energy to figure out where you want to go and also you want to focus on your senior year," he explained.

