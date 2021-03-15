Notre Dame has the option of starting a fifth-year senior at quarterback for the second straight year. If that’s the route the Irish go by tabbing Wisconsin graduate transfer Jack Coan the starter, they should expect a similar level of play from him in 2021 to Ian Book’s efforts in 2020, according to Pro Football Focus. Book led efficient but not overly explosive Notre Dame offenses from 2018-20 and did enough to be considered a possible-if-not-likely NFL Draft pick. Coan spent his Wisconsin career in the same role: piloting a consistent passing attack that wasn’t designed to rack up 300-yard games, but could move the chains and complemented a run-heavy approach.

Coan enters spring practice as the early favorite to be Notre Dame’s starter. (Dan Sanger)

Coan is a potential stopgap at quarterback between Book, a three-year starter, and a younger player with limited time in the program and even less time spent on the field. Giving him the job would be a move designed to keep the floor high. Both players also have the same limitations, writes PFF’s Anthony Treash, that might cap the ceiling. “Coan's deep ball, however, was far too errant,” Treash wrote. “There were several instances of him getting overconfident and forcing deep shots that weren’t there. Exactly 20% of his 20-plus yard throws were deemed turnover-worthy that year, the worst rate in the Power Five. “Downfield passing was a concern throughout Book’s 2020 campaign, and the same is likely true with Coan leading the way. All indications point to him being about the same kind of passer as Book.” Not all his downfield numbers were poor. Coan was one of nine Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks in 2019 to complete at least 50 percent of his throws on passes that traveled at least 20 yards downfield (min 30 attempts). He completed 16 of 32 deep throws with eight touchdowns and two interceptions.