From 2015 through 2020, Penn State signed 23 offensive linemen, several of which Rivals ranked as top-100 players coming out of high school.

Notre Dame only offered three of them.

Many of the Nittany Lions offensive line recruits come from fertile Fighting Irish recruiting territories such as Pennsylvania and New Jersey — areas where Notre Dame found future top-10 NFL Draft picks Mike McGlinchey and Quenton Nelson, as well as several current offensive linemen.