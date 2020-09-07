There was not much of a break from the status quo in the two-deep chart released by Notre Dame during head coach Brian Kelly’s Zoom conference on Monday, but several notable risers were validated — which will be needed to augment the depth in a year with the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday afternoon, Notre Dame is entering this Saturday’s opener versus Duke with a full roster. No one is under quarantine or isolation after 215 negative tests today, and tests will be taken three times per week now (Wednesday and Friday as well).

“This is going to be a long year — one that’s going to require a lot of players to be actively involved in what we’re doing,” Kelly said..

Quarterback

Ian Book — 6-0, 206 (5th)

Brendon Clark — 6-2, 212 (So.)

The only battle here was for the No. 2 spot, with Clark getting the nod over freshman Drew Pyne.

Keeping the first three-year starter at QB in Kelly’s 11 seasons healthy is a foremost priority.





Running Back

Kyren Williams — 5-9, 194 (So.)

Chris Tyree — 5-9 ½, 188 (Fr.)

Or Jahmir Smith — 5-11, 205 (Jr.)

Or C’Bo Flemister — 5-11, 204 (Jr.)

Or Jafar Armstrong — 6-1, 220 (Sr.)

The No. 1 personnel story on offense during fall camp was the 5-9 sophomore Williams, who had only four carries for 26 yards last season before getting redshirted.

He redefined his body, losing nine pounds to get down to 194, and established himself as the lead back. Meanwhile, freshman speedster Tyree, the first Rivals Top-100 back signed by the Irish since Greg Bryant in 2013, added nine pounds from his listing last December — and also is the top kick returner.

“I think we’ve made it pretty clear that Kyren Williams has kind of taken that lead position, and I think we have four other backs very capable of playing and will play this year,” Kelly summarized.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been blessed to have that kind of depth at that position.”





Boundary Receiver (W)

Ben Skowronek — 6-3, 220

Joe Wilkins Jr. — 6-1 ½, 190





Field Receiver (X)

Javon McKinley — 6-2, 215 (5th)

Braden Lenzy — 5-11, 181 (Jr.)





Slot (F)

Avery Davis — 5-11, 202 (Sr.)

Lawrence Keys III — 5-10, 173 (Jr.)

With junior Kevin Austin sidelined eight-to-12 weeks with a broken foot, Northwestern graduate transfer Skowronek was stationed at boundary, and Kelly has been effusive in his praise of him as a leader who has quickly assimilated into the attack while also putting up exceptional testing numbers.

Davis had 10 catches for 124 yards and two scores last year at running back, but his combination of speed and size apparently enabled him to move past Keys in the slot. Keys had more catches last season (13 for 134 yards) as a backup to Chris Finke last year than any other returning receiver who played for the Irish last season.

McKinley and Lenzy each snared 11 passes apiece in 2019, McKinley at 24.4 yards per catch and Lenzy 23.1, while also displaying explosiveness as a ball carrier on jet sweeps and reverses.





Tight End

Brock Wright — 6-4 ½, 255 (Sr.)

Tommy Tremble — 6-3, 242 (Jr.)

or George Takacs — 6-6, 245 (Jr.)

or Michael Mayer — 6-5, 235 (Fr.)

Multiple tight end sets are anticipated to be used, so the starting aspect isn’t necessarily a huge deal — although every opening game starter for the Irish here since 2004 ended up getting drafted by the NFL.

The top-rated recruit in Notre Dame’s 2017 class, Wright started three games last season and his confidence has soared significantly this past month, per Kelly. But Tremble, who had eight starts, 16 catches and four scores as a sophomore, might end up with the most snaps.

One discrepancy is Mayer’s weight. He is listed at 249 on the school’s roster chart and 235 on the depth chart. We’re inclined to go more with the latter.





Left Tackle

Liam Eichenberg — 6-6, 302 (5th)

Andrew Kristofic — 6-5, 292 (So.)





Left Guard

Aaron Banks — 6-6, 330 (Sr.)

Dillan Gibbons — 6-4, 309 (Sr.)





Center

Jarrett Patterson — 6-4 ½, 305 (Jr.)

Zeke Correll — 6-3, 295 (So.)





Right Guard

Tommy Kraemer — 6-6, 317 (5th)

John Dirksen — 6-5, 306 (Jr.)





Right Tackle

Robert Hainsey — 6-5, 290 (Sr.)

Josh Lugg — 6-7, 310 (Sr.)

No single unit remained more unchanged than this with the return of all five starters, plus a backup group headlined by Lugg, who started the final five games in place of an injured Hainsey last season.

Lugg could be the first option at guard, too, but Kelly noted that Correll has especially been progressing well. It would not be a surprise if next year, when both tackles Eichenberg and Hainsey are likely off to the pros, that Patterson could move to one of the spots (he was originally a tackle recruit) while Correll could handle snapping duties.