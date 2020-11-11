The Spartans are really excited about getting Estime on campus but they are going to have to fight to keep him in the fold. Two other Big Ten teams and a Midwestern powerhouse are starting to push to flip him.

Rivals250 running back Audric Estime has been on a warpath this season. The Michigan State commit out of Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph’s Regional is putting up outstanding stats and is carrying the load for his team against some of the toughest competition in the nation.

“Things are going really well with Michigan State,” Estime said. “I’ve been talking to them everyday and FaceTiming them after their game to see how it went. I was watching film with the running backs coach the other day to see how I'd fit in well with their offense. Everything's going well with them and our relationship is getting stronger by the week.

“I spoke to Rayshaun (Benny) a couple of times about committing and he was telling me how he was feeling it,” he said. “That's definitely a great pickup for Michigan State. I don't want to take all the credit but I spoke to him a little bit and tried to get him.

“I was amazed,” Estime said about the win over Michigan. “I had a game so I couldn't watch the game but right when our game was over my coaches told me and me and Geno (VanDeMark) were jumping up and down. We were very excited and we're really proud because that's definitely a big game every year when Michigan State plays Michigan. To win a big rivalry game like that is big for them.”

On the other teams that are reaching out: “Notre Dame is showing the most interest so far,” he said. “Wisconsin reached out and Penn State is interested too. I could look into them more in the long run but as right now I'm just focused on the year and once my season's over I'm going to go headfirst into it.

“Things are going well with Notre Dame,” said Estime. “They've been in contact with me. They're very high on me and I'm staying in contact with them and we'll see where it goes from there.

“I was speaking to coach Polian and the running back coach,” he said. “They're really great guys. They're about the business. They know what they want and they're going to go get it. They're high on academics too so that's important and I think they're great coaches. If I go there I can succeed. It's a great overall program. With their academics and athletics, it's kind of like the best of both worlds.

“No, I haven't been able to watch them live but I watched all their highlights of every game because I play on Saturdays so usually when I play they're playing,” Estime said. “I watch the full game highlights and they look really good.

"They looked good all around, honestly,” he said about their win over Clemson. “The running back look good, the offensive line looked good, and it's always big to win a big game like that. They fought to the end, two overtimes and I want to be a part of a team that will fight to the end. That was really impressive to me.

“I think I'll definitely continue to talk to them because I just started talking to them for about a week now,” said Estime. “As the season goes on and once my season's over and before sign, I think that I'll definitely stay in contact with them.

“It's highly possible that I do visit,” he said. “It's not in the books right now but I'm just focused on the season right now and as soon as my season is done I think I'll set that up instantly.

“I’m not 100-percent sure about signing in December just yet,” Estime said. “I’m just focusing on this team and this season right now.

“One of my teammates, Howard Cross, goes to Notre Dame,” he said. “I was speaking to him the other day after they beat Clemson. Howard's a great guy. He was a defensive tackle here when I was a sophomore and he kind of looked out so that's cool that he's there.

“He tells me that if I go there I need to really work because they work every day and if you start lacking, the further you drop,” said Estime. “He said that if I go there then I need to be about my business on the the academic and football side.

“I think momentum is picking up for Notre Dame,” he said. “I think they want me and I'm interested. I think we'll just see how it goes.”