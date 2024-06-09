TAMPA, Fla. – The OT7 Finals kicked off Day 2 of pool play on Saturday with dozens of blue-chip recruits in the 2025 and 2026 classes and beyond descending upon Tampa as competition heated up. Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman won hand for the action. Here are some of the top performers who caught our attention throughout the day on Sunday.

4-star QB Deuce Knight (Sam Spiegelman, Rivals) (Sam Spiegelman)

Deuce Knight

Notre Dame-committed QB Deuce Knight rode the momentum of a strong Day 2 of pool play with an even more inspiring drive on championship Sunday. The top-60 passer from Mississippi has a cannon to attack downfield and do so accurately. On Sunday, he was equally as on-point throwing between the hashes as well as throwing with anticipation. His strong play engineered Coastline Stars all the way to the title game.

Cameron Roberts

Big-bodied TE Cameron Roberts was a thorn in the side of defenses. At 6-foot-5, 205-pound frame, Roberts bodied up receivers working in the paint and had a distinct size advantage on jump balls. He also showed off strong hands working in the middle of the field and making contested catches in traffic.

Julius Jones Jr.

If the name sounds familiar, then you're right. Julius Jones Jr., the son of former Dallas Cowboys RB Julius Jones, put together a strong performance over the weekend. As a receiver, Jones was able to easily separate downfield and also track the football. He has soft hands, dangerous in space and as a young pass-catcher came away with big plays for Fleaux throughout the weekend.

Donovan Olugbode

Top-60 WR Donovan Olugbode was among the top pass-catchers on hand in Tampa this weekend. Olugbode, who has a physical build, used that size advantage to make combat catches in traffic. When it comes to Olugbode, he is open even when he's not. His strong hands and body control add another layer to his game.

Tramell Jones Jr.

SFE captured gold in the OT7 Championship, and all weekend long Florida State QB commit Tramell Jones orchestrated big plays on offense for one of the highest-scoring units in the tournament. Jones has excellent deep-ball accuracy and throws with touch consistently. The Rivals100 passer also fit some throws into extra tight windows and was superb going through his reads and distributing the ball to his wealth of weapons.

Graceson Littelton

Speedy four-star Clemson-committed CB Graceson Littleton had a second consecutive superb outing on the perimeter in coverage. Littleton showcased range and closing speed, and was able to stick in the hip of receivers for much of the weekend as well as championship Sunday. Littleton plays the ball very well and came away with a pick in the competition.

Vance Spafford

Vance Spafford was the go-to target for California Power out of the slot. His speed to separate and get open underneath is uncanny. Spafford has sure hands and excellent quickness to get open, as well as come down with combat catches in traffic.

Madden Williams

2026 four-star WR Madden Williams showed off his ability to make splash plays. At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, the Rivals100 WR easily navigates downfield and separates consistently. Williams also has great body control and hands, and the ability to adjust to and track the football.

Jabari Brady

2026 four-star WR Jabari Brady was a go-to target for Jones and SFE. Brady piled up several touchdowns during Sunday's championship drive for SFE, finding a way to get open and hold onto the football in contested situations. Brady has a distinct size advantage and was able to use his catch radius to his advantage, especially in the paint.

Adoniyss Currie