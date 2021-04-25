BlueAndGold - Opposing Coach: Notre Dame RB Audric Estime Is A “Different Dude”

Opposing Coach: Notre Dame RB Audric Estime Is A “Different Dude”
Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic head coach Vito Campanile’s job of stopping the offense one of his program’s rivals should be easier this season.
Campanile’s squad came away victorious last fall against Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph’s Regional with a come-from-behind 24-21 victory. Bergen Catholic quarterback and class of 2022 Notre Dame commit Steve Angeli threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns in the game.
St. Joseph’s Regional running back Audric Estime ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns on just 18 carries, including an 80-yard score. He gave the Crusaders’ defense all it could handle.
During that early September game, Estime was committed to Michigan State, and Notre Dame wasn’t even showing interest at that point. Fast forward three months, and Estime flipped his pledge from the Spartans to the Fighting and signed with Norte Dame in the early period.
“He’s a different dude; that is a great get for Notre Dame.” Campanile said of Estime. “He is a serious player. By all accounts, everyone I know says he’s a great kid. In the years I’ve been watching this league, he’s just different. I’ve seen him play for three straight years, and I’m really, really glad to see him graduate.”
“We had [four-star defensive back] Jaeden Gould break down to tackle him, and Audric hurdles him like Najee Harris. Thankfully we corralled him the best we could, but he’s a great player. It’s an awesome fit at Notre Dame.”
St. Joseph’s Regional got the better of Bergen Catholic the other two times that Estime played against the Crusaders. Estime had 27 carries for 170 yards and a pair of scores in a 28-10 triumph in 2019, and during his sophomore campaign in 2018, the four-star back ran for 42 yards and a score on a dozen carries in a 13-0 slugfest victory.
“None of us get it right all the time, but I can’t imagine there are too many kids who are more dynamic than that guy,” added Campanile. “Wait until you see him in person. He looks like Derrick Henry.
“If you don’t get the safeties in the alley to get downhill to tackle him, you’re going to have a long day. You can map out how to stop him, but you still have to tackle him. He’ll be a good one, no doubt.”
Rivals ranks Estime as the nation’s No. 132 player and No. 6 running back in the 2021 class, plus the No. 3 overall prospect from the state of New Jersey.
“Audric is a powerful downhill runner who is extremely nimble on his feet,” St. Joseph Regional head coach Dan Marangi said. “He’s really strong and tough with sneaky speed for a big back. [Notre Dame] is getting an all-state player on and off the field.
“He’s a captain and leader of our squad. He brings his infectious smile and positive attitude every day; he’s always looking to get better.”
