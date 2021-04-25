BlueAndGold - Opposing Coach: Notre Dame RB Audric Estime Is A “Different Dude”

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic head coach Vito Campanile’s job of stopping the offense one of his program’s rivals should be easier this season. Campanile’s squad came away victorious last fall against Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph’s Regional with a come-from-behind 24-21 victory. Bergen Catholic quarterback and class of 2022 Notre Dame commit Steve Angeli threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns in the game. St. Joseph’s Regional running back Audric Estime ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns on just 18 carries, including an 80-yard score. He gave the Crusaders’ defense all it could handle.

The Fighting Irish are getting one heck of a running back, per a coach who played against Estime three times. (Rivals.com)

During that early September game, Estime was committed to Michigan State, and Notre Dame wasn’t even showing interest at that point. Fast forward three months, and Estime flipped his pledge from the Spartans to the Fighting and signed with Norte Dame in the early period. “He’s a different dude; that is a great get for Notre Dame.” Campanile said of Estime. “He is a serious player. By all accounts, everyone I know says he’s a great kid. In the years I’ve been watching this league, he’s just different. I’ve seen him play for three straight years, and I’m really, really glad to see him graduate.” “We had [four-star defensive back] Jaeden Gould break down to tackle him, and Audric hurdles him like Najee Harris. Thankfully we corralled him the best we could, but he’s a great player. It’s an awesome fit at Notre Dame.” St. Joseph’s Regional got the better of Bergen Catholic the other two times that Estime played against the Crusaders. Estime had 27 carries for 170 yards and a pair of scores in a 28-10 triumph in 2019, and during his sophomore campaign in 2018, the four-star back ran for 42 yards and a score on a dozen carries in a 13-0 slugfest victory.