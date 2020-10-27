Georgia Tech is not canceled. It’s not throwing up its hands and punting the season.

No, a 73-7 loss at Clemson on Oct. 17 that was the largest margin of defeat in ACC history won’t erase what had been a season of progress, head coach Geoff Collins assured.

“We had a bad day,” Collins said a few days after his program set that mark of futility. “That does not change where this program is headed.”