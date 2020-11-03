Two head coaches of top-five programs held dueling Zoom media sessions some 500 miles apart on Oct. 24, each of their teams fresh off hanging 40-plus points on inferior opponents.

In Pittsburgh, Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly shoved aside clichés about one week at a time and leaned into the importance of an upcoming game.

“We’re interested in being a championship football team, and just playing to win games is not good enough anymore,” Kelly said following a 45-3 beatdown of Pitt.