Opponent Outlook: What to expect from unpredictable Georgia team

Finding what may work against the Bulldogs that worked against the Hoosiers
Sixth-year nose guard relishes his evolution from bystander in the 2019 Georgia game to a central figure in this one.
Here's everything defensive coordinator Al Golden said five days out from Notre Dame-Georgia in CFP quarterfinal
Also dishing on the new incoming transfers, running the numbers of the Georgia matchup, early predictions for 2025.
Details on Notre Dame's transfer portal activity during and following the 2024 season and prior to 2025 season
Finding what may work against the Bulldogs that worked against the Hoosiers
Sixth-year nose guard relishes his evolution from bystander in the 2019 Georgia game to a central figure in this one.
Here's everything defensive coordinator Al Golden said five days out from Notre Dame-Georgia in CFP quarterfinal