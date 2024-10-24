Advertisement
in other news
Portal Roundup: Former Notre Dame DE Aiden Gobaira plans to transfer
Details on Notre Dame's transfer portal activity during and following the 2024 season and prior to 2025 season
• Inside ND Sports
WSBT Wrap: Notre Dame football needs to start fast against Navy
Tyler James joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss Notre Dame football
• Inside ND Sports
Football Never Sleeps: Notre Dame Football and CFP résumé-building
Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James on YouTube
• Inside ND Sports
Notebook: Updating the obsolete templates living in Notre Dame's world
Traditional triple-option and style points are far from what's on Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman's mind.
• Eric Hansen
Transcript: Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman opens Navy week
Here's everything the Irish head coach had to say ahead of No. 12 Notre Dame's Saturday matchup with No. 24 Navy
• Tyler James
in other news
• Inside ND Sports
• Inside ND Sports
• Inside ND Sports
Opponent Outlook: Time to find out how good No. 24 Navy really is
Notre Dame
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- SDE
- OT
- CB
- OLB
- OT
- OT
- CB
- S
- DT
- TE
