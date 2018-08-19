Notre Dame has beaten Navy in six of the last seven matchups, but the Midshipmen have made many of those games far more competitive than they should be. Navy once again has a team that should be dangerous on offense. We speak with TheMidReport.com publisher Mike Jamesabout the Midshipmen.

2017 Final Record/Ranking: 7-6 overall, 4-4 AAC West

2018 Preseason Ranking: Phil Steele’s – No. 35; Athlon Sports – No. 47; ESPN Football Power Index – No. 77; Lindy’s Sports – No. 84

vs. Notre Dame All-Time:Notre Dame leads 77-13-1

Latest Meeting: Nov. 18, 2017 – Notre Dame won 24-17

Offensive Eff. Ranking: No. 34 (ESPN FPI) – No. 28 (FEI)

Defensive Eff. Ranking: No. 74 (ESPN FPI) – No. 65 (FEI)

Special Teams Eff. Ranking: No. 35 (ESPN FPI) – No. 55 (FEI)

Returning Starters: 9 (4 offense, 5 defense)