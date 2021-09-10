 BlueAndGold - On the road: Updates on five-star Notre Dame target Alex ‘Sonny’ Styles
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-10 17:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

On the road: Updates on five-star Notre Dame target Alex ‘Sonny’ Styles

The younger brother of Irish freshman receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. is a key target for the Irish.
The younger brother of Irish freshman receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. is a key target for the Irish.
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer is on the road in Columbus, Ohio on Friday night and will get a look at Pickerington (Ohio) Central class of 2023 five-star athlete Alex "Sonny" Styles, a major Fighting Irish target.

Click here for the live thread, and click here to follow Mike on Twitter.


----

