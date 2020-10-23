 On The Road: Live Updates From Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Commit Prince Kollie's Game
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-23 17:05:13 -0500') }} football Edit

On The Road: Live Updates From ND Commit Prince Kollie's Game

Updates from a huge game for Irish linebacker commit Prince Kollie.
Updates from a huge game for Irish linebacker commit Prince Kollie. (Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer is live in Jonesborough, Tenn. to check out David Crockett H.S. linebacker and Notre Dame commit Prince Kollie in a big rivalry game against Daniel Boone H.S.

Click Here to view the live updates.

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}