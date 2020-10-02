 On The Road: Live Updates From Notre Dame Football Commit Cane Berrong's Game
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-02 16:56:31 -0500') }} football Edit

On The Road: Live Updates From ND Commit Cane Berrong's Game

Cane Berrong committed to Notre Dame in June 2019.
Cane Berrong committed to Notre Dame in June 2019. (Rivals.com)
Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer is live in Hartwell, Ga. to watch Notre Dame tight end commit Cane Berrong, one of the Irish's earliest commitments in their 2021 class. Berrong and Hart County High School are playing Jefferson (Ga.), which has 2022 Notre Dame target Malaki Starks, a four-star athlete.

Click here to follow along with live updates.

{{ article.author_name }}