On the road: Checking out 2023 Notre Dame S commit Adon Shuler
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer is out on the road in New Jersey this weekend and will watch Irvington (N.J.) High class of 2023 safety and Notre Dame pledge Adon Shuler in action on Friday night.
Click here to follow the live thread
