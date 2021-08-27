On The Road: Blue & Gold Staff Seeing Major Notre Dame Recruits
The BlueandGold.com staff is on the road Friday night checking out three major Notre Dame recruits.
Tyler Horka is in Texas checking out 2022 running back pledge Jadarian Price, Patrick Engel is out in Chicagoland to see 2023 wide receiver target Malik Elzy, and Mike Singer is in Florida to see 2023 defensive end commit Keon Keeley.
Click here to follow along the live updates.
----
