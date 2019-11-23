Boston College Running Game Vs. Notre Dame Run Defense

Hands down the top headline was Boston College entered the game No. 5 nationally in rushing with 282.2 yards per game, and it finished with only 128. AJ Dillion ranked third nationally with 145 yards per contest but managed only 56 on 14 carries (4.0 average), while David Bailey was averaging 77 yards rushing per contest and managed merely 26 on 10 carries.