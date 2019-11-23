News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-23 23:54:52 -0600') }} football Edit

On Paper Revisited: Notre Dame Vs. Boston College

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Boston College Running Game Vs. Notre Dame Run Defense

Hands down the top headline was Boston College entered the game No. 5 nationally in rushing with 282.2 yards per game, and it finished with only 128. AJ Dillion ranked third nationally with 145 yards per contest but managed only 56 on 14 carries (4.0 average), while David Bailey was averaging 77 yards rushing per contest and managed merely 26 on 10 carries.

Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A BlueandGold.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}