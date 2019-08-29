Notre Dame kicks off the 2019 season on Monday in a matchup against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Fighting Irish are coming off a 12-1 record while the Cardinals enter year one of the Scott Satterfield era. Satterfield took over for former coach Bobby Petrino, who was fired in the midst of Louisville's 2-10 campaign.



With the changes on both sides, doing an on paper early is a challenge, but it does give a foundation to build upon when breaking down this season opening game.

Here is a look at how the two teams stack up on paper, and who holds the statistical and intangible advantages: