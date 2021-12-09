Olivia Miles records triple double in Notre Dame win over Valparaiso

Olivia Miles joined elite company Wednesday night. The freshman point guard became just the seventh player in Notre Dame history to record a triple double. Miles scored 11 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out 13 assists in the Irish's 73-56 victory over Valparaiso. Miles had the latter two categories in the bag with plenty of time left in the fourth quarter. She scored the bucket that put her into double figures in points with 55 seconds left. It was a moment she'll never forget.

Notre Dame freshman point guard Olivia Miles recorded a triple double in Notre Dame's win over Valparaiso. (Notre Dame Athletics)

CLICK HERE FOR A BOX SCORE Miles didn't realize she had nine points. She could hear teammates from the bench imploring her to score one more time. When she did, the team went wild in celebrating her historic feat. "That was super special because it shows our bond and how much they care," Miles said. "I'm so excited for her," head coach Niele Ivey added. "I feel like the sky is the limit. In every game she gets better and better in the way she manages the team." As well as Miles played, it wasn't a stat-padding kind of night for No. 22 Notre Dame (8-2). The Irish trailed winless Valparaiso (0-8) by five after the first quarter. The two teams were tied at 25 at halftime. Notre Dame only made 31.0% of its field goal attempts and turned the ball over eight times in the first 10 minutes. The offense came alive in the third quarter. Notre Dame scored as many points in that frame alone as it scored in the entire first half. The Beacons scored 20 of their own, though, to stay within range of an upset.