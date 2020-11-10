Phil Jurkovec, as the kids say, wanted the smoke.

Back in January, during his first media availability since transferring from Notre Dame to Boston College, he hinted at one game he was already eyeing.

That contest was in 2022, when the redshirt sophomore once anointed the Fighting Irish’s answer at quarterback would be a fifth-year senior. At the time, it was the next scheduled opportunity for the Eagles and Irish to play. He relished in the idea of playing his former team and against old friends.