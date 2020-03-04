Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy class of 2021 offensive lineman Greg Crippen announced his decommitment from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Wednesday night. "I want to thank the Notre Dame staff and fans for their unwavering support and patience as I navigated the recruitment process," Crippen tweeted. "Throughout the past months, I have learned a lot about myself, grown as an athlete and matured as an indivigual. I have come to realize that my priorities have changed. "With that being said, I am decommitted from the University of Notre Dame and reopening my recruitment. No interviews please - my focus is 100% grinding on the field." SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription

Four-star OL Greg Crippen announced his decommitment from Notre Dame on Wednesday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)