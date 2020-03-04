OL Greg Crippen Announces Decommitment From Notre Dame
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy class of 2021 offensive lineman Greg Crippen announced his decommitment from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Wednesday night.
"I want to thank the Notre Dame staff and fans for their unwavering support and patience as I navigated the recruitment process," Crippen tweeted. "Throughout the past months, I have learned a lot about myself, grown as an athlete and matured as an indivigual. I have come to realize that my priorities have changed.
"With that being said, I am decommitted from the University of Notre Dame and reopening my recruitment. No interviews please - my focus is 100% grinding on the field."
Crippen originally committed to Notre Dame last March over offers from Alabama, Duke, Michigan, Ohio State, Pitt, Purdue and others. He also added an offer from USC a couple weeks ago.
His decommitment from Notre Dame does not come as a surprise. The 6-4, 270-pounder visited a few schools last fall and has not been to South Bend since last June.
Crippen was committed to Notre Dame as a center.
Despite the commitment, Notre Dame's ranking in the 2021 class remains unchanged. The Irish have the No. 4 class in the nation with its seven recruits.
