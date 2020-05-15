Oklahoma Commit Kobie McKinzie On Notre Dame Offer, Recruiting
The recruiting process can be overwhelming for prospects to deal with at times, but Lubbock (Texas) Cooper outside linebacker Kobie McKinzie has no complaints.
“It’s been busy, especially when the new offers started coming in,” the 6-3, 238-pounder said. “It’s good to know that I’m still on people’s radar and still want me.”
McKinzie had six-month long commitment to Texas Tech last year, but backed off that pledge in August. In January, the four-star prospect gave a verbal to Oklahoma and has been going strong with the Sooners.
“Everything has been good,” he said. “I really wanted to get up there for the spring game, but due to unfortunate circumstances we couldn’t. But everything is good with them.”
