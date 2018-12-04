Click HERE to sign up for an annual subscription to BlueAndGold.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Irish apparel and gear!

The Irish hit nearly 50 percent of their shots in the second half, but it was not enough to slow down the red-hot Sooners.

Notre Dame was unable to defend the three-point line Tuesday night allowing Oklahoma to hit 15 triples in an 85-80 defeat of the Irish in the 2018 Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

With a young team going on the road for the first time, Mike Brey was likely worried about how his team would start offensively. It was not pretty for the Irish during the opening five-plus minutes.

Notre Dame hit just 2-of-12 attempts to start with junior forward John Mooney connecting on both for five points with the Irish down 12-5 with 14:53 left. Mooney also had seven rebounds during the stretch. Forward Brady Manek had five points for Oklahoma to pace the Sooners early.

The Irish found their stride a bit over the next five-plus minutes hitting 50 percent of their next 12 attempts to keep within striking distance of the Sooners at 24-19 with 9:39 left in the opening half.

Forwards Juwan Durham and Nate Laszewski entered the contest during the stretch and each added four points while guard Rex Pflueger displayed his hustle on the glass allowing him to get multiple assists.

The teams trade buckets before the Irish turned defense into offense to spark a 6-0 run. Pflueger and guard Prentiss Hubb helped create turnovers on one end, which led to buckets via Pflueger and Mooney to make it one possession game with Notre Dame down just 26-25.

Mooney recorded his 10th rebound on the next possession after his dunk in transition, which was followed up by a bucket from Hubb to give Notre Dame the 27-26 lead with under eight minutes to play in the half.

Both teams continued to struggle a bit from the floor with the Sooners hitting just two of their next six shots after falling behind for the first time in the game while the Irish made just 1-of-5. Oklahoma regained the advantage at 31-30 going into the under-4 media timeout with programs shooting under 40 percent.

A jumper by Durham made it 33-32 Oklahoma before the Sooners were able to pull away a bit with a 7-0 run fueled by a three-pointer from guard Aaron Calixte. The run extended the Oklahoma lead to 40-32 in quick fashion.

The half ended without a run from either team with the Sooners taking a 43-36 lead into the break. Notre Dame, led by 11 points and 11 rebounds from Mooney, shot just 36.6 percent in the first half (15-of-41) while allowing the Sooners to hit 16-of-36 (44.4 percent). Oklahoma also connected on 7-of-11 (63.6 percent) behind the arc.