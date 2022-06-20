Oklahoma beats Notre Dame at its own game to advance in CWS

Oklahoma created traffic and chaos on the bases, played elite-level defense and got nine innings of strong pitching from redshirt freshman Cade Horton and two relievers as the Sooners knocked Notre Dame into the losers’ bracket in the College World Series with a 6-2 victory.

Link Jarrett admitted it was like watching Notre Dame-style baseball at its best, Sunday night at Charles Schwab Field.

“They did a very good job of doing some of the things that you have obviously seen us do,” said Jarrett, the third head coach in school history to bring an Irish team to Omaha. “But the punch-outs to me, that was just the difference. And their management of finishing our hitters was better than ours to them.”

Irish first baseman Carter Putz went 4-for-4, but the rest of the team went a collective 3-of-30 at the plate with 14 strikeouts — 11 of them in the six innings in which Horton threw.

As a result, Notre Dame (41-16) finds itself needing to win three elimination games three days in a row to advance to the College World Series best-of-3 finals, June 25-27. That journey starts Tuesday at 2 p.m. EDT against 5 seed Texas A&M (43-19). ESPN has the telecast.

The Aggies sent long-time rival Texas home with a 10-2 A&M rout earlier in the day on Sunday. Tuesday’s winner will have to beat Oklahoma twice, Wednesday and Thursday, to advance out of Bracket 1 and play the Bracket 2 winner for the national championship.

“We definitely have options,” Jarrett said of his pitching availability Tuesday after using seven hurlers Sunday.

He didn’t touch right-hander Alex Rao or lefty Jack Findlay, his two most reliable bullpen arms, on Sunday, though Findlay was up and throwing in the first inning when starter Austin Temple was struggling with his control.

When it came time to pull Temple in the bottom of the second of a still-scoreless game with two runners on base and one out, Jarrett opted to go with left Aidan Tyrell.

“You get in that spot where Temple clearly didn't appear to have it,” Jarrett said. “Could he have found it? It seemed that was a time not to try to figure that out. We need to have Tyrell involved in this thing. And he got out of it.”

Indeed, Tyrell coaxed a foul pop-up and a groundout to escape the second, but he ran into trouble in the third. Oklahoma All-America shortstop Peyton Graham legged out an infield single, then stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a single by red-hot Tanner Tredaway.

Graham reached base all five times he came to the plate, with four singles and a walk. And he stole two bases. Tredaway was 3-for-4 with a walk, drove in two and scored twice — including the second run of the third inning on a Wallace Clark single.

Leading 2-0, Oklahoma ran itself out of the fourth inning. DH Sabastian Orduno doubled to left past a diving Ryan Cole, but got thrown out at third trying to stretch it into a triple. Then with two outs John Spikerman tried to go from first to third on a Graham single.

Notre Dame right fielder Brooks Coetzee threw to Jack Brannigan in plenty of time to get Spikerman at third. Brannigan, in fact, applied the tag roughly 8 feet from the base, but Spikerman’s momentum caused the ball to pop out.

It then ricocheted off third base coach Clay Van Hook’s area below his belt. Brannigan retrieved the ball and tagged out Spikerman, off the base and unaware that Brannigan lost the ball in the first place.