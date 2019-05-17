It’s still early for Ja’Tavion Sanders.

A big-time 2021 defensive end from Denton Ryan (Texas), Sanders already holds a slew of major offers. Right now, he’s just trying to navigate through the recruiting waters.

“I don’t really know about top schools or anything,” Sanders said. “I’ve only been to Oklahoma, Texas and SMU. I want to make some more visits this summer before I focus in on things. I want to see LSU, Notre Dame, Arkansas, Missouri and some others.”