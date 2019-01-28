The Blue Devils led by 15 points (17-2) just six minutes into the game to pull away early and never looked back with the Irish making just one of their first nine attempts.

Notre Dame (11-10, 1-7) struggled again out of the gate against a top-five opponent allowing Duke (18-2, 7-1) to jump out to an early lead and eventually an 83-61 victory over the Irish in South Bend.

Duke entered the contest hitting just over 30 percent from the three-point line, but the Blue Devils opened with two-straight makes from deep via guards Tre Jones and Cam Reddish to build an early 6-0 lead over the Irish.



Guard Dane Goodwin got an offensive rebound and scored in the paint to put the Irish on the board. But, Duke star Zion Williamson went on a personal 6-0 run over the next two-plus minutes to give the Blue Devils a 12-2 advantage at the under-16 media timeout.

The Duke run got up to 11-0 after three more points from Williamson and a layup via Jones to push the advantage to 17-2.

Notre Dame cut into the lead a bit after guard TJ Gibbs connected on a triple and guard Nik Djogo tipped in a missed shot. But, Duke big man Marques Bolden hit a jumper on the other end to give the Blue Devils a 19-7 lead with 11:45 remaining in the opening half.

Barrett would continue finding his shot from deep with two three-pointers in the span of a minute to extend Duke’s lead to 26-7.

A quick 7-0 run by Notre Dame — behind a layup from wing DJ Harvey and triple from guard Prentiss Hubb — put the Irish back within 12 points (26-14) with under nine minutes to play.

After the Blue Devils got up 30-14, Notre Dame reeled off a 9-2 run to get back within single-digits. Laszewski made back-to-back layups before Barrett hit a tough long jumper. But, Hubb drilled his second three-pointer of the game and Gibbs made a tough layup to make it 32-23 Duke with 4:50 left.

Duke, however, quickly bounced back with a triple from Williamson and layup by Bolden to go back up 14 (37-23) at the under-4 media timeout. A dunk from Bolden followed by another pull up jumper from Barrett quickly put the Blue Devils up 18 at 41-23 with 2:54 left.

Notre Dame mustered some late buckets with Hubb getting a wide open layup and Mooney connecting on a triple, but forwards Javin DeLaurier and Williamson both got buckets in the paint to give Duke a 46-28 lead at halftime.

The Irish hit 11-of-34 (32.4 percent) field goal attempts in the opening half and 4-of-10 (40 percent) behind the arc. Hubb led all Notre Dame scorers with eight points with Mooney getting five points and six rebounds.

Duke countered with a 19-of-32 (59.4 percent) effort overall, including 5-of-9 on three-point attempts (55.6 percent). Williamson led all scorers through 20 minutes with 17 points.