He capped this off with an MVP performance in the Camping World Bowl with seven catches for 146 yards and a touchdown.

Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool put together a dominant senior season, grabbing 66 passes for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns and averaging 15.7 yards per reception.

As we saw all season, Claypool produced in a multitude of ways. He caught passes deep down the field, on the sidelines and made plays on a couple of screens.

He wasn't the only Notre Dame player to have an excellent day, but his performance was certainly the most impressive.