Offensive Grades: In His Final Collegiate Game, Chase Claypool Shows Out
Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool put together a dominant senior season, grabbing 66 passes for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns and averaging 15.7 yards per reception.
He capped this off with an MVP performance in the Camping World Bowl with seven catches for 146 yards and a touchdown.
As we saw all season, Claypool produced in a multitude of ways. He caught passes deep down the field, on the sidelines and made plays on a couple of screens.
He wasn't the only Notre Dame player to have an excellent day, but his performance was certainly the most impressive.
OVERALL OFFENSIVE GRADE
By looking at the Pro Football Focus grade for each regular offensive rotation player and the number of snaps they played, the offense averaged a 68.4 rating.
Given how easily the Fighting Irish offense controlled the game, this seems about right. I'd give the Notre Dame offense a B for its performance this past Saturday.
Offense Overall PFF Grade: 68.4 - "Above Average"
WIDE RECEIVER/TIGHT END
Offensive Standout: Wide Receiver Chase Claypool — Per PFF, Claypool was given an 89.4 grade, his highest rating of the season.
Everyone knows he can go up and get 50-50 balls, but what made this performance really special was the damage Claypool was able to do once the ball was in his hands.
Of his 146 yards against Iowa State, 52 came after the catch. This is really an impressive a 6-foot-4-inch, 229-pound athletic specimen that many say is large enough to double as a tight end.
