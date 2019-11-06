Rewatching the Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech game, it became even more apparent that the Irish didn’t have much trouble moving the ball against the Hokies. Notre Dame produced 447 yards of offense, which is more than they had against any other power five team this season except for USC when the Irish had more than 300 yards on the ground.

Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool against Virginia Tech (Andris Visockis)

The issue was, there were a lot of points left on the field. There were open receivers who weren’t hit and turnovers at very inopportune times. The missed 35-yard field goal didn’t help, either. Ordinarily, these grades are broken down into "Standout," "Room for Improvement" and "Overall Position Group." Due to how poorly Saturday night went, I've decided to look borrow from Clint Eastwood's playbook and go with "The Good," "The Bad and The Ugly" and "Overall Position Group Grade."

The logic behind this is two-fold. One, it can often be hard to pick a "standout" when the team performs poorly (i.e. against Michigan). Two, since the entire team struggled, it often makes more sense to evaluate their play as a position group and not rag on one individual player/college kid. By looking at the Pro Football Focus grade for each regular offensive rotation player and the number of snaps they played, the defense averaged a 63.1 rating. Offensive Overall PFF Grade: 63.1 - "Average"

QUARTERBACK