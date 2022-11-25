Notre Dame went on the road for the first time Friday afternoon, and whoever was supposed to pack the energy drinks dropped the ball. Maybe too much turkey? Certainly too few answers for a youthful, but much more-determined St. Bonaventure team that got to more loose balls and rebounds (38-32), had more fast break points (6-0) and carved out more open shots in a 63-51 victory at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. The loss in the showcase game of the Gotham Classic in front of 5,178 was the first for ND after five less-than-impressive home wins. Irish head coach Mike Brey was unavailable for comment to media covering remotely due to a Zoom malfunction.

With four grad students in the starting lineup, Notre Dame didn’t figure to be thrown off by a holiday week road trip and new venue, which serves as home of the New York Islanders. But the Irish were humbled by a Bonnies program basically starting over. St. Bonaventure, 4-2, lost 12 players and returned zero points from last year’s 23-10, NIT semifinal team. It already had accrued losses to Canisius and South Dakota State this season and was picked to finish 10th in the 15-team A-10. The Bonnies started two freshmen and two sophomores. And the school of 1,900 from Olean, N.Y., led wire to wire Friday, never really losing a firm grasp of the command it took in the first half. Trailing 31-20 to start the second half, Notre Dame had a turnover in the first 10 seconds, then misfires by Dane Goodwin on 3-point attempts in the next two possessions. Yes, Notre Dame’s afternoon even included a couple of 3-point airballs — matching the number the Irish made in 17 attempts.

