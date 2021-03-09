Trey Wertz delivered a March moment, with an assist from Cormac Ryan. Wertz’s three-pointer at the buzzer gave No. 11 seed Notre Dame an 80-77 win over No. 14 Wake Forest in the first round of the ACC tournament Tuesday night and capped a comeback from a 16-point second-half deficit. The Irish (11-14) advanced to play sixth-seeded North Carolina (16-9) Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Ryan started the final possession with a block of Daivien Williamson’s jumper with five seconds left, brought the ball up the court and dished to Wertz on the right wing, who let it fly some 25 feet away from the hoop.

Trey Wertz's three-pointer capped a 17-2 Notre Dame run to help the Irish come back to win. (ACC)

“I was just yelling to him, ‘Trailer, trailer,’” Wertz said on the ACC Network broadcast. “As soon as I let it go, I knew it was good.” The three-pointer capped a 17-2 Notre Dame run to end the game. Here are some observations. • No one would’ve blamed you for calling it a night when Notre Dame gave up consecutive three-pointers after slicing its deficit to six at the 8:17 mark. The Irish had life, but in a thunderclap, Wake Forest led 75-63 with 7:20 left after two threes and no resistance. There wasn’t much evidence the defensive intensity, or lack thereof, would change. • Down the stretch, though, Notre Dame scrounged up some pride. Center Juwan Durham’s rim protection and length affected shots at the rim. Wake Forest, an average shooting team, missed its last four threes after starting 12-for-23. Notre Dame played the closing minutes in man defense and went back to the switching it used at the start of the game. Ryan’s block came after he switched onto Williamson.

• This was yet another example of Ryan’s toughness. He took a shot on his hip with about eight minutes left, and even though he returned after a short break, he looked less than 100 percent when he tried to chase down a loose ball. But there he was at the end of the game, moving his feet to stay in front of Williamson, Wake Forest’s leading scorer, to make a big play. • Once this became a clear shootout, Notre Dame needed to get more than it did from Hubb, Laszewski and guard Dane Goodwin in the first half if it wanted to come back. They combined for two points on 1-of-10 shooting in the opening half. Notre Dame put up 37 first-half points and shot 48 percent because Ryan made jumpers and Durham took advantage of some leaky ball-screen defense. That trio delivered in the second half. Hubb had 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting in the final 20 minutes. Goodwin had nine points. Laszewski was scoreless, but had three assists.