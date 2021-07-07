Observations On Three Notre Dame Football Targets From North Texas
BlueandGold.com beat writer Tyler Horka was out at Denton (Texas) Guyer High School on Wednesday to check in on three Notre Dame targets from the class of 2023.
Defensive backs Ryan Yaites and Peyton Bowen already have scholarship offers from the Irish, while quarterback Jackson Arnold is anxiously anticipating his own. All three recruits visited the campus in South Bend last month.
Click here for observations on the Guyer trio.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.