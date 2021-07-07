 Observations On 3 Notre Dame Football Recruiting Targets From North Texas
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-07 14:18:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Observations On Three Notre Dame Football Targets From North Texas

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting targets Peyton Bowen and Ryan Yaites
Denton (Texas) Guyer High School defensive backs Peyton Bowen (left) and Ryan Yaites (right) have already received scholarship offers from Notre Dame. (Tyler Horka)
Tyler Horka • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@tbhorka
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com beat writer Tyler Horka was out at Denton (Texas) Guyer High School on Wednesday to check in on three Notre Dame targets from the class of 2023.

Defensive backs Ryan Yaites and Peyton Bowen already have scholarship offers from the Irish, while quarterback Jackson Arnold is anxiously anticipating his own. All three recruits visited the campus in South Bend last month.

Click here for observations on the Guyer trio.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE LOU SOMOGYI BOARD!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}