Notre Dame signee Anthony Sacca has turned dad Irish

Golden met with the media at Dania Beach, Fla., Tuesday ahead of Thursday night's CFP matchup with Penn State.
Gorney takes a look at the top players on each of the four teams to see if players from the North are making an impact.
Included is a breakdown of snap counts of who played and how much in ND's 23-10 CFP win over Georgia.
Breaking down the Nittany Lions with storylines, stats, transfer rankings and PFF grades
Former Notre Dame safety Tom Zbikowski joins Inside ND Sports podcast.
Golden met with the media at Dania Beach, Fla., Tuesday ahead of Thursday night's CFP matchup with Penn State.
Gorney takes a look at the top players on each of the four teams to see if players from the North are making an impact.
Included is a breakdown of snap counts of who played and how much in ND's 23-10 CFP win over Georgia.