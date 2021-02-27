Notre Dame dropped its third straight game, losing to Boston College 94-90 Saturday afternoon. The Irish never led and fell to 9-13 and 6-10 in the ACC. Boston College improved to 4-13 and 2-9 in conference games. Here are some observations from the game.

• With the frequent moments of dispassionate play, it’s hard not to wonder if Notre Dame overlooked this end-of-season game against the remnants of a last-place team and figured Boston College would fold at the first sign of adversity. Notre Dame couldn’t force the Eagles into an adverse situation to find out, though. • Notre Dame took the court with little apparent interest in guarding. Irish players were caught watching the ball and losing track of their man, not closing out hard enough on shooters and lacking effort when defending on the ball too often. Boston College, which entered the game ranked 13th in the ACC in conference-game offensive efficiency, averaged 1.38 points per possession. It didn’t matter what type of defense Notre Dame played. The Irish allowed Boston College to score its most points in regulation since Jan. 1, 2017.