Three Notre Dame signees played for the East Team in the All-American Bowl on Saturday afternoon, but it was the West Team that was victorious 33-20. Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer gives his observations from how the Fighting Irish recruits fared in the game. Note: Tosh Baker did not play for the West Team due to a minor injury.

Notre Dame TE signee Michael Mayer caught a touchdown pass in the All-American Bowl. (Rivals)

Michael Mayer had just one catch on the afternoon, but he certainly made an impact with that reception. With his team down 14-3 in the first quarter, Mayer caught a 39 yard touchdown via five-star Clemson quarterback signee DJ Uiagalelei. Mayer snuck up the seam on a play action pass and got behind the defense. Ohio State safety signee Lathan Ransom made contact with Mayer at the ten yard line, but Mayer was just too big and strong to bring down. Mayer had a strong day blocking as well and certainly looks the part as a tight end. He looks college ready, and with Cole Kmet declaring for the NFL Draft, Mayer will look to make an impact for the Irish this fall. He will enroll in June.

39 yard TD reception for #NotreDame signee Michael Mayerpic.twitter.com/Ckbu2408mr — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) January 4, 2020

Jordan Johnson caught two passes for 27 yards and looked really sharp on both of them. His two catches looked like identical plays -- trips with the single receiver (Johnson) to the boundary, and Johnson ran an out route past the sticks for pick ups of 13 and 14 yards respectively. He made a great cut on the top of his route both times, and as you can see in the first video below, he made a really nice snag on his second reception. The ball was placed a bit inside, but Johnson made an adjustment and a really nice catch with his arms extended. Notre Dame is getting a bonafide five-star receiver talent in Johnson.

Impressive athleticism and concentration by #NotreDame signee Jordan Johnson (@jjohnsonj1) reacting and high-pointing this pass. pic.twitter.com/920DRgt3JS — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) January 4, 2020

13 yard reception for #NotreDame signee Jordan Johnson. Great route and pass from Clemson QB signee DJ Uiagalelei.pic.twitter.com/O2i4uOhZad — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) January 4, 2020