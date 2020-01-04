Observations: Notre Dame Signees Make Big Plays In All-American Bowl
Three Notre Dame signees played for the East Team in the All-American Bowl on Saturday afternoon, but it was the West Team that was victorious 33-20.
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer gives his observations from how the Fighting Irish recruits fared in the game.
Note: Tosh Baker did not play for the West Team due to a minor injury.
Michael Mayer had just one catch on the afternoon, but he certainly made an impact with that reception. With his team down 14-3 in the first quarter, Mayer caught a 39 yard touchdown via five-star Clemson quarterback signee DJ Uiagalelei. Mayer snuck up the seam on a play action pass and got behind the defense. Ohio State safety signee Lathan Ransom made contact with Mayer at the ten yard line, but Mayer was just too big and strong to bring down.
Mayer had a strong day blocking as well and certainly looks the part as a tight end. He looks college ready, and with Cole Kmet declaring for the NFL Draft, Mayer will look to make an impact for the Irish this fall. He will enroll in June.
39 yard TD reception for #NotreDame signee Michael Mayerpic.twitter.com/Ckbu2408mr— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) January 4, 2020
Jordan Johnson caught two passes for 27 yards and looked really sharp on both of them. His two catches looked like identical plays -- trips with the single receiver (Johnson) to the boundary, and Johnson ran an out route past the sticks for pick ups of 13 and 14 yards respectively.
He made a great cut on the top of his route both times, and as you can see in the first video below, he made a really nice snag on his second reception. The ball was placed a bit inside, but Johnson made an adjustment and a really nice catch with his arms extended. Notre Dame is getting a bonafide five-star receiver talent in Johnson.
Impressive athleticism and concentration by #NotreDame signee Jordan Johnson (@jjohnsonj1) reacting and high-pointing this pass. pic.twitter.com/920DRgt3JS— Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) January 4, 2020
13 yard reception for #NotreDame signee Jordan Johnson. Great route and pass from Clemson QB signee DJ Uiagalelei.pic.twitter.com/O2i4uOhZad— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) January 4, 2020
Michael Carmody played a lot in the All-American Bowl. It was hard to see on TV who was in at offensive line at times, but I believe Carmody's first snaps came in midway through the second quarter and he was at right tackle. He was a mainstay for the East offense the rest of the way. On one of his first plays in the game, he had a nice block on Florida defensive line signee Clyde Pinder Jr., forcing him up the field and allowing his quarterback to step up in the pocket.
On Carmody's second drive, he slid in to right guard and remained there the rest of the game, based on what I could see. Remember, Carmody has played in a wing-T, run heavy offense in his high school career, so pass blocking isn't something he's done a ton of in a game setting, and he looked good against elite competition.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.