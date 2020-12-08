At first, Notre Dame had an answer to every punch. At the end, the Irish were a few answers short. Notre Dame lost to No. 22 Ohio State 90-85 Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, dropping to 1-2 on the season. Here are some observations and numbers from the game. BOX SCORE

Prentiss Hubb scored a career-high 26 points in Notre Dame's loss to Ohio State (ACC)

•This one changed when forward Juwan Durham fouled out with 8:44 left in the game. With wing Nik Djogo out again, Brey had to play one of his freshmen, wing Tony Sanders Jr. or forward Matt Zona. •Sanders Jr. picked up two fouls in a span of 19 seconds, on a charge and then a foul on a made layup. He also lost the handle dribbling in transition. Zona played all but a few seconds of the final 6:24. Ohio State and forward EJ Liddell went right at him in the paint. His best moment was an offensive rebound and pass out to guard Prentiss Hubb for a tying 3-pointer. •The post-Durham minutes are where it would have been helpful to have guard Trey Wertz eligible. Or Robby Carmody healthy. •Ohio State scored 37 points in the final 12:19 and averaged 1.6 points per possession in the second half. The Buckeyes committed two turnovers in the final 20 minutes and grabbed eight offensive rebounds.

•Durham hadn’t been having his offensive best game prior to the foul-out. He was 3-of-8 from the floor, an inability to elevate and finish though contact hindering him. He committed two turnovers and couldn’t corral a pass that went as a turnover on Hubb. His interior defense was reliable, though, and he was missed on the defensive glass. •This was Prentiss Hubb’s best game, without a doubt. He finished with a career-high 26 points on 8-of-17 shooting. He made five 3-pointers and had six assists. He defended too. He blocked a shot off an inbound play where he denied the initial pass in and then rotated over in help for the stuff. He had two steals and was engaged off-ball. •Notre Dame missed the front end of a one-and-one three times in the final nine minutes. Three empty possessions. •The Irish missed 29 shots and rebounded 14 of them. Encouraging for a team not steep in size or leaping ability. But it’s a little less shiny when noting Ohio State missed 15 shots in the second half and rebounded eight of them. •Mike Brey sure seemed to nail it when discussing Cormac Ryan’s edge and fearlessness. The junior guard is unafraid to take any shot, but picks his spots well. His feel as a passer and playmaker out of ball screens is advanced. His 3-point shooting is as advertised. Ryan was 5-for-7 with 15 points in the first half. He played 39 minutes and has committed one turnover in his last two games. •Ryan, though, was scoreless in the second half. He took one shot and missed one free throw. Ohio State guard Duane Washington was frequently on him. It’d be a more understandable goose egg if he was 0-for-5 or something around there. Notre Dame isn’t at its best when he can only take one shot in a half.